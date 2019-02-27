Aiden Markram scored a valuable 60 for the Proteas against Sri Lanka on Thursday. Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – So just the 10 Proteas in the Titans squad for the One-Day Cup match against neighbours the Highveld Lions in Potchefstroom today. Some of them have point to prove, others are still chasing World Cup spots, some have let their World Cup ambitions go, others have had a taste of the big time and are unlikely to get there again and some have reputations that need rebuilding and form that needs rekindling.

Aiden Markram and Chris Morris must still believe they are in line for the World Cup despite not being called up to the Proteas squad named this week for the first three one-day internationals against Sri Lanka.

Markram’s form has been reasonable this season and with Hashim Amla not picked, he has every right to feel there is a window available for him to impress the national selectors.

Morris meanwhile remains on the outside in the all-rounder race, with Wiaan Mulder getting a chance to show his worth against Sri Lanka. But Morris bares continued consideration given his explosive qualities and some good performances for the Titans may yet see him get a call up.

Lungi Ngidi must be secured of a World Cup spot. Photo: Richard Wainwright/EPA

Among the other stars in the Titans galaxy, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi are widely considered as locked for England, but in the latter’s case it’s vital that he continues to improve form and rhythm following that long lay-off with a knee injury.

The challenge again for Mark Boucher is ensuring those returning Proteas fit as seamlessly as possible into the side after their international duties.

One of those is Dean Elgar, who for all his toughness, has had a difficult few weeks and a restoration of confidence will be beneficial for him and the Titans.







