Titans powered by Markram ton in Centurion

JOHANNESBURG - Aiden Markram’s 12th career century was the stand-out performance of a shortened opening day between the Titans and Warriors in the 4-Day Domestic Series at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday. The Proteas batsman was in stellar form and scored more than half of the 272 for six posted by the hosts in the 62 overs that were possible. The 26-year-old eventually finished the day unbeaten on 149 off 189 balls (27 fours, 1 six) – in the process reminding South Africa of his undoubted talent. He walked out with Dean Elgar to bat more than an hour later than the usual start time, that was affected by the weather, and lost his more senior partner early on – the accomplished Proteas opener falling to Mthiwekhaya Nabe (3/77) for 20. One run later and Marco Jansen (2/58) accounted for the other in-form man Theunis de Bruyn for a first-ball duck leaving the home side on 32 for two.

Neil Brand made nine before he too went, Basheer Walters (1/57) with the strike at that stage as the score slipped to 66 for three.

Aiden Markram of the Titans during the Pool A 4-Day Franchise Series cricket match against the Warriors at SuperSport Park on 23 November 2020. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

Markram finally found an aid in Sibonelo Makhanya (26) with the pair adding 82 for the fourth wicket to help get their side going.

But the latter was cleaned up by Jansen, and when captain Grant Thomson (6) fell to pick of the bowlers Nabe shortly after, the Titans were in a bit of bother on 158 for five.

Fortunately the dependable Markram remained and found another determined ally in Rivaldo Moonsamy (35).

They batted together for an hour and 19 minutes and put on 92 in quick time for the sixth wicket to pull their team back in control.

And even though Moonsamy fell before the close, the hosts were well-placed thanks to Markram.

