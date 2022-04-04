Titans ’proud’ of Mandla Mashimbyi and team after another top finish in CSA One-Day Cup

Johannesburg - The 2021/22 season has been a ‘coming of age’ campaign for Mandla Mashimbyi and the Momentum Multiply Titans. Two seasons into his role as head coach, Mashimbyi has led the Titans to three finals, but it is in 2022 where his side has made a mark on domestic cricket.

The Titans have finished top of the log at the end of the round-robin stage in three tournaments this year, played in two finals and won one trophy. “I’m very proud of Mandla and the team he’s assembled, they have been exceptional this season” beamed Dr Jacques Faul, the Titans CEO. “They have progressed from season-to-season and finished top of the table in each tournament. It is testament to their continuous growth and improvement,” Faul continued.

The Titans finished on top of the Four-Day Series table, which earned them their first trophy in over two seasons, and topped the CSA T20 Challenge log and CSA One-Day Cup log, securing places in the final of both competitions. It was an unfortunate end to the CSA T20 Challenge where the Titans were defeated by 15 runs in the final against GBets Rocks after they had won seven out of eight games in the build-up to the final. The excellent form continued in the CSA One-Day Cup. Five victories, including a 200-run bonus-point victory over the North West Dragons where the Titans hit a record breaking 453, secured a home final for the side from Centurion.

“It’s wonderful that we are in a final again, it’s a huge effort and I’m proud of the coaching staff. They have put together a champion side and get the best out of the players,” Faul concluded. The Momentum Multiply Titans take on the Imperial Lions in the CSA One Day Cup final on Wednesday at SuperSport Park from 1pm. Tickets for this exciting trans-Jukskei derby can be bought at Ticketpros.