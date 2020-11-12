Titans’ Tabraiz Shamsi spins a web around wounded Warriors

PORT ELIZABETH - Tabraiz Shamsi claimed the best-ever figures by a Titans bowler breaking Dale Steyn’s record from 12 years ago to help his team crush the Warriors by eight wickets on the final day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter on Thursday.

The Proteas spinner finished with an impeccable 8/32 in 16.2 overs as the hosts were emphatically blown away for 124 on the fourth morning – setting the visitors a meagre target of 63. They got there in nine overs at St George’s Park to move top of Pool B with a second win in as many games.

Shamsi was the star of the final two days with his career-best return leaving the Warriors in a spin. In the end his figures bettered Steyn’s return of 8/41 for the Titans against the Eagles that were recorded at Bloemfontein way back in 2007/08.

The home side began the last day on 97/six after being rocked on the penultimate evening by the spinner as they sought to build on their precarious 35-run lead.

But they lasted only 8.2 overs as Shamsi grabbed three of the final four wickets in the form of Mthiwekhaya Nabe (6), top-scorer Sinethemba Qeshile (28) and Stefan Tait (0).