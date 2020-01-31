Titans want a fast start against the Lions









Lungi Ngidi is for the Titans as they get the Momentun One Day Cup underway. Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix The Titans, boosted by the inclusion of Proteas Lungi Ngidi and Tabriaz Shamsi, will be targeting a winning start as they begin the pursuit of a third Momentum One-Day Cup title in the last four seasons. The franchise has been the dominant white-ball team in domestic cricket over the last five years, coupling success in the 50-over competition with the domestic T20 tournament, which they have won three times in the last four years. The Momentum Cup comes at a critical time for South African cricket, with Cricket SA putting the initial plans in place for the 2023 World Cup. Any player who can make an impression now and can back it up over the next few years may force himself into recognition for that tournament. For now the Titans just want to get through the next few weeks and try and transfer the confidence from their recent performances in the Four-Day Series challenge into the one-day arena. Shamsi and Ngidi participated in a conditioning camp organised by the national team’s management to improve their fitness ahead of the limited overs series’ against England that will be played in the next few weeks.

While they and Jon-Jon Smuts came through that camp ready to take on England, Sisanda Magala, will not.

The burly all-rounder “has not met the team’s requirements for the ODI series”, according to the Cricket SA, although he will remain with the Proteas squad to work with the team’s conditioning coach.

For Ngidi in particular, the next few weeks are crucial. His career has been hampered by injuries throughout and he needs to demonstrate he can get through a sustained period playing high pressure cricket to not only lift his own confidence but also that of the national selectors who see a vital role for him in the Proteas team across all three formats.

The Titans squad has seven players who’ve represented the Proteas. Henry Davids, who is not in the squad for today’s match against the Lions (1.30pm start), feels the Titans are well equipped to defend their title. “Not to be arrogant, but we have an unbelievable squad, we have a lot of depth.”

Dean Elgar has been included and will be keen to build confidence away from the intense environment of the Test arena, while in Heinrich Klaasen, Farhaan Behardien and Theunis de Bruyn, the Titans have class and experience, while in Tony de Zorzi they have a player who is in form having scored a half-century and then a double hundred in the Four-Day competition.

“Theunis de Bruyn hasn’t had a great start to his Test career, but personally I think he is a lot better and more exciting in white ball cricket, I don’t know why South Africa don’t see that,” said Davids.

The bowling isn’t lacking for firepower either. Besides Ngidi the Lions batsmen will also have to face up to Hardus Viljoen, who’s signed a short-term contract with the Titans, Corbin Bosch, and the impressive young all-rounder Dayyaan Galiem.

Titans squad

Farhaan Behardien, Heinrich Klaasen (capt), Corbin Bosch, Theunis de Bruyn, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Dayyaan Galiem, Gregory Mahlokwana, Tshepo Moreki, Lungi Ngidi, Marcello Piedt, Tabraiz Shamsi, Grant Thomson, Hardus Viljoen

The Star