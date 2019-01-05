David Bedingham is on an unbeaten 107 for the Cape Cobras against the Knights. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

David Bedingham’s second franchise century upstaged a career-best 4-Day Domestic Series score by Keegan Petersen as the Cape Cobras took control after two days of battle against the Knights in Bloemfontein on Saturday. The visitors reached stumps on 249/4 at the halfway stage of the game, 70 runs behind the home side’s 319 all out earlier in the day.

Rookie Bedingham, playing in his maiden four-day season, was not out on 107 (210 balls, 8x4, 3x6), also his best score at this level.

Earlier, it was Petersen who continued his gutsy innings by moving from his overnight 126 to end on 161 (286 balls, 21x4) at the Mangaung Oval.

It capped a remarkable recovery for the Central Franchise after they had slipped to 3/3 at the start of the match.

They resumed day two on 241/8, and added 78 for the final two wickets thanks to Petersen, Tshepo Ntuli (22) and Zakhele Qwabe (21).

The latter was run out before Petersen was last man out to Mthiwekhaya Nabe (2/40), with Dane Paterson (3/69) finishing as the pick of the bowlers.

Similar to the Knights, the log-leading Cobras also made a poor start after Shadley van Schalkwyk’s (2/23) double left them on 4/2.

Another strike by Thandolwethu Mnyaka (1/60) left them in further strife on 35/3, but a fine 162-run fourth-wicket stand between Bedingham and Kyle Verreynne, who made 89 (150 balls, 12x4), wrestled control completely back in favour of the visiting side.

Even though the young wicket-keeper Verreynne fell 11 runs shy of his century, Jason Smith (29 not out) helped share an unbroken 52-run fifth-wicket stand that took the Cape side to the close in control.

Cricket South Africa