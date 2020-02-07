It was two-from-two for the Highveld Lions as Ryan Rickelton stars against the Cape Cobras. Photo: @LionsCricketSA on twitter

PAARL – Ryan Rickelton's 157 powered the Highveld Lions to a comprehensive 49-run victory over the Cape Cobras at Boland Park in Paarl on Friday evening. The young opening batsman has been in superb form thus far in the Momentum One-Day Cup, with this career-best innings following up his half-century in last week's opener against the Titans.

Rickelton and his fellow opening batsman Dominic Hendricks laid the perfect platform for the Lions, with the pair putting on 124 for the first wicket in under 25 overs. It set the Lions' innings up and allowed the middle order to just to chip in with Kagiso Rapulana (32) and Nicky Van Der Bergh (36) ensuring the visitors posted a strong 320/7.

Thando Ntini failed to live up to his debut hype with the young Cobras seamer finishing with figures of 1/52 from his seven overs. He was not only bowler on the home team to endure a difficult evening with Proteas Test seamer Dane Paterson conceding 70 runs from his allotted 10 overs. Proteas all-rounder George Linde also travelled for 72 runs, but at least picked up two wickets.