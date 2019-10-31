Vallie and Second knock half centuries in Warriors draw









Yaseen Vallie of the Warriors during the 2019/20 4-Day Franchise Series. Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix CAPE TOWN – Half-centuries by Yaseen Vallie and Rudi Second ensured there was no late drama as the Warriors batted out to a draw on the final day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras in Cape Town on Thursday. Dane Piedt also managed to finish with four wickets, meaning he claimed seven in total on his return from Standard Bank Proteas duty, with the visitors finishing the match on 228 for five declared at Newlands. The closing of the Warriors’ innings by captain Jon-Jon Smuts prompted the end of the game as time ran out on both teams. For the hosts, they remain without a win this term, while the away side will go into the break – prompted by the Mzansi Super League – with one win, two draws and a defeat. However, both will take plenty of encouragement from the round four fixture.

The Eastern Cape franchise had started the last day in slight trouble on 32 for two and with only a slight lead, but they went about their business well thanks in the main to Vallie and Second. The former, who scored 63 in the first innings, was there from the start and went on to record a score of 78 (144 balls, 8 fours).

He had initially added 65 with nightwatchman Jade de Klerk (14) for the third wicket, before the stand was ended by a run out.

Eighty-three then followed for the fourth wicket between Vallie and Second, who ended up unbeaten on 84 (149 ball, 15 fours) – his highest score since joining the Warriors during the winter.

After two wickets fell on 177, the second being that of Sinethemba Qeshile for a duck, Smuts and Second shared an unbroken 51-run stand that took them to the end of the game.

Piedt was the only bowler to take wickets, finishing with four for 69.

Sport Reporter