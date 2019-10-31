CAPE TOWN – Half-centuries by Yaseen Vallie and Rudi Second ensured there was no late drama as the Warriors batted out to a draw on the final day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras in Cape Town on Thursday.
Dane Piedt also managed to finish with four wickets, meaning he claimed seven in total on his return from Standard Bank Proteas duty, with the visitors finishing the match on 228 for five declared at Newlands.
The closing of the Warriors’ innings by captain Jon-Jon Smuts prompted the end of the game as time ran out on both teams.
For the hosts, they remain without a win this term, while the away side will go into the break – prompted by the Mzansi Super League – with one win, two draws and a defeat.
However, both will take plenty of encouragement from the round four fixture.