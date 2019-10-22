Yaseen Vallie was in good form with the bat. Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Yaseen Vallie’s 14th career century helped the Warriors enjoy a fruitful day two of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Momentum Multiply Titans at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday. The visitors reached stumps on 140 for three, replying to the 364 for nine declared by the hosts – a deficit of 224.

Right-hander Vallie led the way for his side with his 137 off 209 balls (19 fours), while Dayyaan Galiem finished as the pick of the bowlers with four for 83.

The Warriors had started day two in a strong position on 201 for two and they continued to progress nicely during the early part of the day thanks to their centurion and Rudi Second, who went on to make 81 (168 balls, 9 fours, 2 sixes).

The pair added 169 for the third wicket, but the Warriors then lost some of their initiative by losing their next seven wickets for only 69 runs.