Pite van Biljon of the VKB Knights during day 2 of the 2019/20 4-Day Franchise Series game against the Dolphins at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. Photo: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Two matches into the SA domestic four-day series, Knights batsman Pite van Biljon is the standout batsman with an incredible double century already to his name. Van Biljon, 33, made a career-best 218 for the Knights against the Dolphins in their clash which ended in a draw in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

His double-ton goes with scores of 35 and 95 he notched up in his side’s first match of the season last week against the Warriors in Kimberley. His efforts in that match were pivotal in helping the Knights to a 255-run win.

In total, Van Biljon has scored 348 runs at an average of 116. Second on the run-scoring charts is 22-year-old Cape Cobras wicketkeeper-batsman Kyle Verreynne with 330 runs at an average of 82. Verreynne has scored two centuries, both in the same drawn match against the Titans in Benoni which also ended on Thursday.

Warriors player Lutho Sipamla is leading the way on the bowling charts with 12 wickets in two matches. The 21-year-old quick was pivotal in his side’s three-wicket win over defending champions the Lions in East London on Wednesday. In that match Sipamla returned figures of 4/57 and 4/53.

Three players are tied on 11 wickets each, with Lions paceman Malusi Siboto, Cobras spinner George Linde and Knights paceman Gerald Coetzee all starting the competition well. Linde, in particular, has been rewarded for his top form with a call-up to the SA team currently playing a three-Test series in India. The 27-year-old heeded the Proteas call to replace the injured Keshav Maharaj ahead of the third Test starting in Ranchi on Saturday.

On the team standings, it’s predictably tight after just two matches. The Titans lead the way on 38.96 points, with the Knights second on 38.20. The Warriors are third with 28.04, followed by the Lions in fourth on 27.34.