Rassie Van Dussen of the Lions in action during the 2019/20 4-Day Franchise Series cricket match between Lions and Dolphins on Tuesday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – A 16th career century by Rassie van der Dussen helped the Imperial Lions hold a commanding 119-run advantage over the Hollywoodbets Dolphins at the halfway stage of their round four 4-Day Domestic Series battle in Johannesburg on Tuesday. The Standard Bank Proteas star was unbeaten on 101 (180 balls, 10 fours, 2 sixes) at the close, with the defending champions having pushed on to 354 for seven in reply to the visitors’ day one 235.

The main support for Van der Dussen came via Kagiso Rapulana’s 66 (114 balls, 9 fours), while Keith Dudgeon bagged four for 72 for the Dolphins, who now have plenty of work to do to try and salvage something from the second half of the game at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium.

They had started the day on the back foot following that disappointing day one showing with the bat as the Lions resumed on 50 for none.

Robbie Frylinck (2/59) made the initial breakthrough when he ended the opening stand on 68 by dismissing Dominic Hendricks for 41.

But Reeza Hendricks (49) joined Joshua Richards (36) as the pair put on another 47 for wicket number two, before both fell in quick succession.

But Rapulana and Van der Dussen then strung together the big stand of the day – a partnership of 109 for the fourth wicket – that lifted the home side up to 245 for three.