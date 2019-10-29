BLOEMFONTEIN – Raynard van Tonder recorded the second double century of the season before three wickets by the VKB Knights put them on top at the halfway stage of their top-of-the-table 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Momentum Multiply Titans in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old scored a superb 204 (360 balls, 21 fours, 1 six) – his maiden franchise double ton – and was aided by Wandile Makwetu’s career-best 99 (176 balls. 9 fours, 2 sixes) as the hosts amassed 541 for seven declared, before reducing the visitors to 75 for three at the close.
That gave them a 466-run lead at the halfway stage at the Mangaung Oval, with Van Tonder the undoubted star against the table-toppers from Centurion.
The former South Africa Under-19 captain, batting in the unfamiliar role of opener, also became the first batsman to cross the 500-run mark this season, with his tally now up to 546 in just six innings at the remarkable average of 109.20.
He began day two not out on 172 and batted for the first hour, before eventually falling after a total of eight hours in the middle. His double century followed that of his captain, Pite van Biljon, in round two.