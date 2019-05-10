The 34-year-old Vaughn van Jaarsveld showed his class throughout the season as he finished as the Dolphins’ top run-scorer in the T20 Challenge and four-day series. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Veteran batsman Vaughn van Jaarsveld was the star of the Dolphins awards ceremony that was held at the Mount Edgecombe Country Club Estate on Thursday. He took home the following six awards: four-day series batsman, T20 Challenge batsman, most valuable player, fans’ player, players’ player and player of the year.

The 34-year-old showed his class throughout the season as he finished as the KZN outfit’s top run-scorer in both the T20 Challenge as well as the four-day series.

His calmness and composure at the wicket is certainly something which the other players can aim to emulate.

Proteas Test spinner Keshav Maharaj took home the one-day cup bowler, T20 bowler and Dolphins brand ambassador awards.

Another tweaker, Prenelan Subrayen, took nine wickets in the T20 Challenge and was chosen as the T20 bowler of the year, while he also received the Blue Collar Award for his contributions on and off the field.

The 21-year-old paceman Eathan Bosch, who was the Dolphins’ star performer in the four-day arena with 31 dismissals, proved that he is a star in the making by notching the bowler and fielder of the year awards in that format.

The final award, Player of the Year goes to the fans’ favourite and players’ champion: @vaughnvj 🔥💥 Congratulations 💚#DolphinsAwards2019 #DolphinsCricket pic.twitter.com/a5SZsn5sXT — Dolphins Cricket (@DolphinsCricket) May 9, 2019

He also claimed the one-day cup fielder award.

Sarel Erwee, who scored 440 runs in the one-day cup, was named as batsman of the year in that format as well as 50-overs player of the year.

Batsman Marques Ackerman was named as the best newcomer.

An emotional farewell was also made to Morné van Wyk (40) and Mthokozisi Shezi (31), who have been stalwarts for a number of years.

The past season was a difficult one for Grant Morgan’s side as they failed to take home a trophy.

KwaZulu-Natal Cricket chief executive Heinrich Strydom thanked all club members and added: “I have no doubt that we can be the best, but we have to work harder.”

Highlights from the @Hollywoodbets Dolphins Annual Golf Day and awards evening 2019. #Dolphinscricket 🐬 pic.twitter.com/NEyPvVj4s1 — Dolphins Cricket (@DolphinsCricket) May 10, 2019





IOL Sport

