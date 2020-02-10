The Cape Cobras celebrate as a wicket falls during their Momentum One Day Cup game against the Dolphins at the Pietermaritzburg Oval in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

PIETERMARITZBURG – A polished performance with bat and ball from the Cape Cobras earned them a valuable five-run win over the Dolphins in the One-Day Cup at Pietermaritzburg Oval yesterday.

Yesterday’s game was reduced to 43 overs for the Dolphins who were set a revised target of 286 following a rain delay during their chase. After Kerwin Mungroo dismissed Hanno Kotze (12) in the sixth over, Pieter Malan (71) and Zubayr Hamza (129) went on to put on a classy second-wicket partnership of 111 which laid a platform for the Cobras to post a formidable score.

Hamza’s knock was also supported by George Linde who hammered 49 from 28 balls before being trapped lbw by Keshav Maharaj as the Cobras posted 320/6 from their 50 overs.

In response, the Dolphins were looking good and were 121/1 when rain halted play. But the game was eventually won following Nandre Burger’s three wickets in the 41st over with the casualties being Khaya Zondo, Maharaj and Prenelan Subrayen. 

Imraan Tahir played a late cameo, scoring 17 from 11 deliveries but his efforts were not enough to save the Dolphins from their first One-Day Cup defeat of the season. 

Eshlin Vedan