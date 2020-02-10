The Cape Cobras celebrate as a wicket falls during their Momentum One Day Cup game against the Dolphins at the Pietermaritzburg Oval in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

PIETERMARITZBURG – A polished performance with bat and ball from the Cape Cobras earned them a valuable five-run win over the Dolphins in the One-Day Cup at Pietermaritzburg Oval yesterday.

Yesterday’s game was reduced to 43 overs for the Dolphins who were set a revised target of 286 following a rain delay during their chase. After Kerwin Mungroo dismissed Hanno Kotze (12) in the sixth over, Pieter Malan (71) and Zubayr Hamza (129) went on to put on a classy second-wicket partnership of 111 which laid a platform for the Cobras to post a formidable score.