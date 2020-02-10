PIETERMARITZBURG – A polished performance with bat and ball from the Cape Cobras earned them a valuable five-run win over the Dolphins in the One-Day Cup at Pietermaritzburg Oval yesterday.
Yesterday’s game was reduced to 43 overs for the Dolphins who were set a revised target of 286 following a rain delay during their chase. After Kerwin Mungroo dismissed Hanno Kotze (12) in the sixth over, Pieter Malan (71) and Zubayr Hamza (129) went on to put on a classy second-wicket partnership of 111 which laid a platform for the Cobras to post a formidable score.
Hamza’s knock was also supported by George Linde who hammered 49 from 28 balls before being trapped lbw by Keshav Maharaj as the Cobras posted 320/6 from their 50 overs.
