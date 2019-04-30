Kyle Verreynne of the Cobras during the 2019 CSA T20 Challenge against the Lions at The Wanderers. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Kyle Verreynne is hoping his switch in the batting line-up will help him take the Cape Cobras over the line in their T20 Challenge semi-final against the Warriors in East London tomorrow. Verreynne, 21, has endured a stuttering T20 Challenge campaign. Although one of the most talented young batsmen in the country, he has yet to develop the power-game required for the shortest format. He prefers to hit the gaps, preferably behind square, and runs hard between the wickets.

However, after being dropped mid-way through the campaign to accommodate the return of JP Duminy, he was recalled for the final league game against the Dolphins after Hashim Amla decided to focus on his preparation for the World Cup.

“I quite enjoyed opening the batting,” Verryenne said after his 26 off 29 balls. “I did it quite a bit at SA U19 level, so it is not foreign territory. It is probably my best position in the T20 format. I quite enjoyed and hopefully I will get a few more opportunities at the top.”

It is not only Verreynne, though, that will need to step up tomorrow. The Cobras have faltered in the crunch moments over the course of the season and will need to show that they possess the resolve to win under pressure.

“It was obviously disappointing to lose (against the Dolphins on Sunday). We would have wanted a bit of momentum. I think we knew that we were guaranteed a semi-final spot, but obviously a win would have given us a home semi-final, so disappointing not to get that,” Verreynne said.

“I think the boys are still excited to go out and play a semi-final. It has been a long season, but having not won anything yet, the guys are quite motivated to finish on a high. The whole squad is quite motivated to go out there and win a semi-final and win the trophy in the end.”

The Warriors are by no means a star-studded outfit, with none of their players close to top of the individual batting and bowling charts. They are, though, team that plays as a unit, giving everything in the field.

They also find the most unlikely of characters to put in a match-winning performance and the Cobras should be on the guard for the likes of Marco Marais with the bat and Sisanda Magala with the ball.





