BENONI – Kyle Verreynne hit a magnificent second century in the match to play a pivotal role as the Cape Cobras narrowly missed out on beating the Titans on the final evening of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter in Benoni on Thursday.
There were also two wickets apiece by Dane Paterson (2/24) and Tladi Bokako (2/26) as the hosts were put on the back foot for most of day four, eventually holding on to finish on 89/6 – chasing a target of 215 – to clinch a draw at Willowmoore Park.
Before that, though, rising wicketkeeping star Verreynne followed his career-best 155 in the first innings with an attacking 115 (125 balls, 14 fours, two sixes) in the second, helping the visitors amass a second innings score of 348.
There was also a half-century from Jason Smith (53 off 89 balls, seven fours), while Pieter Malan brought up 10,000 first-class career runs before falling for 48.
It was an incredible final day effort by the Cobras, who were looking to bounce back from defeat in the opening round and ended up by claiming what will certainly be a morale-boosting draw.