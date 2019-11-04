The Cape Town Blitz unveiled two of the most legendary beards in world cricket as part of their squad for MSL 2.0 on Monday.
Hashim Amla, who retired from international duty after the World Cup, has answered national captain Faf du Plessis’ call for more former Proteas’ to assist in helping making the national team great again by joining the Blitz as the batting consultant at no charge.
"There's been a lot of comments about the lack of our former national players involved in the game, and we have a good relationship with Hashim down here in the Cape, so I approached him and he was very open to the idea," Blitz coach Ashwell Prince said. "He is a unique guy. I don't think he is charging us a penny for his services which is very rare these days.
"The Blitz have quite a few exciting young players in the batting department and to have him share some of his knowledge and ideas with them will be invaluable to have him around. He is also very calm. Faiek (Davids, assistant coach) and myself will bring the other side. Hashim brings that calmness to the environment as well."
It is not only the younger players that will be keen to learn from Amla, with England’s World Cup-winning all-rounder Moeen Ali also excited about joining up with his good friend at Newlands over the next week. Moeen has been whisked to Cape Town for just two games – Jozi Stars on Friday and Paarl Rocks on Sunday – in the absence of Pakistan international Wahab Riaz.