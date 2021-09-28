WATCH: Northerns Titans’ Aya Gqamane’s bizarrely dismissed off a wide

JOHANNESBURG - Out 'hit wicket' is a unique means of dismissal for any batsmen, but Aya Gqamane took his to a new level on Tuesday. ALSO READ: Rilee Rossouw takes Knights to comfortable win against Titans in T20 KO

Gqamane, playing for the Northerns Titans in the T20 Knock Out competition against the Free State Knights in Bloemfontein, took batting 'deep in the crease' to new levels as he obliterated his off-stump, attempting to cut, and took a piece off the inside edge of his own bat against Migael Pretorius. And, if all that wasn't bad enough, umpire Bongani Jele, wearing a smile of disbelief, correctly, signalled a wide.

‘Hit wicket’ usually involves a batsmen stepping onto his stumps, although there was an incident a few years ago in which Indian international, Dinesh Karthik, was dismissed off a leg side wide, when he tried to pull the ball, but clipped the top of the bail as he swivelled. Law 22.9 states that when a wide ball has been called, neither batter shall be out under any of the Laws except 35 (Hit wicket), 37 (Obstructing the field), 38 (Run out) or 39 (Stumped).