Cape Town - In another world Quinton de Kock and Lance Klusener could have been twins. Both earned their reputations as attacking left-handed batters. But furthermore, they are so uncomplicated that they could be regarded as the most complex of individuals.

Laid back is their natural persona. Prefer their actions to do the talking. Hate speeches and media engagements. And choose to run away to the bush to shoot or lakes to fish over any glitzy night spot. Put them together in a cricket team that is about to compete in a high pressure T20 tournament and it could be the ultimate recipe for success. In the same breath it may spell an absolute disaster.

But either way they are going to have a helluva lot of fun finding out as captain and coach of Durban’s Super Giants in the inaugural Betway SA20. “I got together with Zulu (Klusener) and it was pretty easy to get my head around it. Nothing is going to change much. We think pretty much the same,” De Kock said at the SA20 trophy unveiling on Saturday. “We like to keep things relaxed, but give our players the best platform to perform, whether that means getting away from the game or getting in some extra practice.

“Lance just told us to go out there and have some fun, and that’s what we are looking to do. Just try and remain as competitive as we can be. Have some fun, and give the fans what they deserve.” Leading Durban’s Super Giants will be De Kock’s second major leadership after captaining the Proteas in four Tests, eight ODI’s and 11 T20I’s. WATCH: SA20 can give Mzansi cricket fans something to cheer about again, so sayeth Faf du Plessis

His tenure may have been brief but it was enterprising with his off-the-cuff style coming to the fore in many games. T20 cricket has, though, become immensely statistics-driven with video analysts playing a major role, while match-ups have also taken centre stage. De Kock does not believe the Super Giants will take this route with the emphasis being on the cumulative knowledge of senior players such as former West Indies Test captain Jason Holder, along with Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj within his ranks. Same old story as Proteas batters slump in Sydney

“I’m lucky enough to have a couple of senior Proteas and overseas players there with me,” De Kock said. “I think it's going to be a pretty easy transition.” Durban’s Super Giants open up their SA20 campaign with a visit from the Joburg Super Kings on January 11 at Kingsmead. @ZaahierAdams