“I am just enjoying it at the moment. You never know when there is no form. I am just trying to work hard, do the basics, believe in myself a bit more. I am also reading the game a bit better; that comes with five, six years of playing,” Linde said yesterday.
“I have so much confidence coming back (from India). I can see it in four-day cricket and white-ball cricket. I am a bit more relaxed when I play.
"I am still nervous, but before the Test match I used to put so much pressure on myself to perform every game now I am just a little bit more relaxed and take it game-by-game."
The mindset change has certainly paid dividends for Linde. From being a franchise/club cricketer still last season trying to make his way, he has fast developed into an international that held his own against the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.