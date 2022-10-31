WATCH: Teen sensation Dewald Brevis’ record-breaking T20 innings for Titans started with ‘a feeling’ at breakfast

Johannesburg — Expectations of Dewald Brevis, already high, went into the stratosphere on Monday, as the 19-year-old superstar smashed 162 off 57 balls, breaking a series of records in an astounding performance in the Cricket South Africa T20 Challenge in Potchefstroom. Brevis hit 13 fours and 13 sixes, putting himself on global lists for the fastest hundred, the highest score by a South African, the fastest to 150 (worldwide) and the third highest score all time in the format. In addition, his team, the Titans’ final total of 271/3 is the fourth highest in T20s.

There was some magical shotmaking, particularly many of the sixes that went down the ground, with Brevis finishing shots with his head down, and golfer’s follow through. A behind the shoulder flick off a 146km/h bouncer from Gerald Coetzee, had both batter and bowler laughing, such was the inventiveness and audacity of the shotmaking.

We’ve seen special T20 knocks, very few better than this one from Dewald Brevis - 100* off 35 balls 🤯



𝐔![CDATA[]]>𝐍![CDATA[]]>𝐑![CDATA[]]>𝐄![CDATA[]]>𝐀![CDATA[]]>𝐋 𝐛![CDATA[]]>𝐚![CDATA[]]>𝐥![CDATA[]]>𝐥 𝐬![CDATA[]]>𝐭![CDATA[]]>𝐫![CDATA[]]>𝐢![CDATA[]]>𝐤![CDATA[]]>𝐢![CDATA[]]>𝐧![CDATA[]]>𝐠! 🏏#CSAT20Challenge pic.twitter.com/F5Y5fc27D9 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 31, 2022 “It was lovely,” Brevis told SuperSport in an interview between innings. “You don’t want to be reckless, just be positive and stay in the moment.” Shots flew further and further off his bat, with balls being deposited onto the football field next to the JB Marks Oval and a couple that went into the driveway of the house next door to the ground.

Brevis cut a calm figure throughout, smiling along with fellow opener Jiveshan Pillay, who made 52 off 46 balls. Brevis said he had a premonition about his innings. “It’s funny, it started at breakfast. Jivvy (Pillay) was still eating, I had finished and stood up after eating and as I passed him I said ‘we are going to take them down today.’ And when I came to the ground, I just tried to be as calm as possible, stay in the moment and think as little as possible about the outcome,” Brevis said.

That he did on numerous occasions on Monday. “I played how I wanted to play and I’m grateful for it,” Brevis said of his innings. As was everyone else who was watching, including Brevis’ boyhood idol, AB de Villiers. “Dewald Brevis. No need to say more,” De Villiers tweeted on Monday. Indeed. @shockerhess