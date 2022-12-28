We owe the Lions one, says Western Province coach Salieg Nackerdien ahead of One-Day Cup final

Johannesburg — Western Province coach Salieg Nackerdien is a man of few words, but prior to the start of the season he boldly predicted his team would win one of the three major trophies on offer. There were many sitting in the room that wondered if Nackerdien’s drink may have been spiked, as he is normally one of sound mind. The notion of Province winning a trophy seemed totally absurd at the time, especially as no team based at Newlands had won a trophy since winning the One-Day Cup in 2013-14.

Nackerdien’s declaration looked like an even greater fallacy when WP were horrendous in the T20 Challenge in Potchefstroom, where they finished last. However, the experienced coach must have known something was brewing within his squad that was not apparent to the rest as WP are sitting handily in second position in the Cricket South Africa 4-Day Series and are now set to take on the Lions in the One-Day Cup final at the Wanderers on Thursday. It has been a sensational turnaround for the boys in blue, having won four consecutive matches before turning around a two-game run of defeats with a pressure-filled win over neighbours, the Rocks, at Boland Park last Friday.

The victory over the Rocks, in particular, showed the development of this young WP team as a defeat would have seen their hosts advance to the final at “The Bullring”. Equally, WP unearthed a new star in all-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana, who struck a match-winning 96 under severe pressure. “It was a fantastic show of character by the boys to get us here,” Nackerdien said on Wednesday. “It is very exciting to be in a final for the first time in seven years. It’s been emotional due to the experiences we have been through the last couple of weeks in the One-Day Cup. “When I took over last season, it wasn’t just about rebuilding, but also to see how we could improve and not be under pressure in terms of relegation and promotion.

“I think if we get over the line, and get a trophy, it will be massive for the players, and for the union. I think it could be the start of good things going forward and instil the belief that Western Province are back again, but we first need to do the basics right and be in the right space of mind for the Lions. We owe them one!” For all WP’s progress this season, they will enter Wanderers as the underdogs after losing the round-robin fixture to their Gauteng opponents at Newlands earlier this season. They will be aware that they will need a solid start from their openers Jonathan Bird and Tony de Zorzi, who have gone off the boil in the last few matches after a sensational start to the campaign, particularly De Zorzi.

The Lions are a group of serial trophy winners, having chased down 318 last season against the Titans to lift the One-Day Cup title at Centurion. Reeza Hendricks struck a sensational 157 in that game, and along with the prolific Ryan Rickelton, who is the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 377 runs at an average of 62.83 pose a major threat to WP’s ambitions. Equally, both bowling attacks are evenly matched with WP relying on captain Wayne Parnell, Beuran Hendricks and Nandre Burger to set the tone upfront, while the Lions boast Sisanda Magala, Malusi Siboto and Wiaan Mulder.

It's all set up to be a cracking final if the fickle Highveld weather plays its part. SQUADS FOR THE CSA ONE-DAY CUP FINAL AT THE WANDERERS WP: Aviwe Mgijima, Beuran Hendricks, Daniel Smith (w/k), Eddie Moore, George Linde, Jonathan Bird, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nandre Burger, Tony De Zorzi, Tshepo Moreki, Wayne Parnell ©, Zubayr Hamza

Lions: Ryan Rickelton; Reeza Hendricks; Cameron Delport; Malusi Siboto; Joshua Richards; Wiaan Mulder; Sisanda Magala; Bjorn Fortuin; Mitch Van Buuren; Tladi Bokako; Lutho Sipamla; Connor Esterhuizen; Kagiso Rapulana; Wandile Makwetu; Liam Alder; Codi Yusuf; Duanne Olivier; Ayavuya Myoli; Dominic Hendricks; Evan Jones Start: 1pm TV: SuperSport @ZaahierAdams