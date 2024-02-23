Western Province book spot in 4-Day Series final, Lions on top ahead of day four

With a nine-wicket haul in the match, Kyle Simmonds spun Western Province to an innings and 259-run victory over the Dolphins at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Friday. The left-arm orthodox registered figures of 2-36 in the first innings, accounting for two set batters in Bryce Parsons (44) and Marques Ackerman (45) to help Province bowl the visitors out for 202 runs and enforce a follow-on early on Day three.

The spinner followed up his first innings performance with a stunning seven-for to help Province bowl the Dolphins out for 131 runs, handing Province the victory and thus helped them secure a spot at the top of the table with 118.56 points. On the other hand, the Dolphins are currently placed second on the standings with 105 points and will most likely not be able to defend their title as the Lions are in control heading into the fourth and final day of their encounter against the Titans at Centurion. The Lions need only 50 runs to win the match with seven wickets in hand and have two set batters in Ryan Rickelton (39* off 78, 5x4) and Wiaan Mulder (37* off 52, 7x4) at the crease looking to guide the Lions to a home final.

Earlier, the Lions’ new ball pair of Codi Yusuf (4-81 in 21 overs) and Delano Potgieter (3-47 in 14 overs) enjoyed the variable bounce on Day three at SuperSport Park as they helped bowl the Titans out for 226 runs and ensured that their batters have a low target to chase (161 runs). Titans captain Sibonelo Makhanya (69 off 111, 11x4) was once again the lone warrior with the willow as he scored a second half-century of the match to five the Titans bowlers something to bowl to. However, Rickelton and Mulder held their own against Junior Dala (2-37 in 7 overs) and Corbin Bosch (1-21 in 8 overs) despite coming in to bat three wickets down for 32 runs on the board after 10 overs of their chase of 161 runs.

The batting pair guided the Lions to safety and ensure that no further wickets fell as the visitors finished Day three 50 runs behind their target. The Lions have placed themselves in a position to secure a home final should they win the match on Saturday in Centurion, however, the Titans have the same odds should they pull off what looks to be an impossible victory from this position.

However, with rain forecasted for Centurion on Saturday, things can go totally different. In Pietermaritzburg, the Warriors declared on 517-3 after yet another frustrating day that saw the start of play delayed due to a wet outfield on Day three. When play got underway, the Tuskers put on 167-4 before close and now head into Day four 350 runs behind. In Paarl, the North West Dragons need three more wickets to register an innings victory over the Rocks having bowled them out for 253 in the first innings and forced a follow-on. The Rocks need 95 runs to avoid a big loss and to put themselves in a better position towards the end of the season as relegation is a possibility for coach Justin Ontong’s team.