Handover - Former head groundsman at Newlands Evan Flint (left) with incoming Ihtishaam Adams. Photo: Ihtishaam Adams on facebook

CAPE TOWN – Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) on Wednesday appointed Ihtishaam Adams as new head groundsman at Newlands Cricket Ground. The 31-year-old Adams had been the assistant Groundsman since 2014. His tenure will start on August 1.

He will succeed the decorated Evan Flint, who was named South African Groundsman of the Year in 2017 and 2018 and who has moved to Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, where he has been the curator since March 2019.

CEO of WPCA Nabeal Dien said: “We always like to, wherever possible, promote from within in order to provide opportunities for growth within the organisation. Ithtishaam has learnt his trade over the years from the very best in Evan Flint and has the confidence and knowledge to forge his own successful career as the head groundsman of our wonderful ground.

We wish him the very best.”

African News Agency (ANA)