Western Province Cricket appoints Tennyson as interim CEO
CAPE TOWN – The Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) have appointed current finance manager Tennyson Botes as the interim CEO.
This follows the retirement of previous CEO Nabeal Dien, who ended his 22-year tenure with WPCA at the end of April.
Botes has been a representative player on various levels throughout his career, including captaining the first team of his Alma Mater, Paarl Boys’ High in 2006, captaining Boland u18 in the Coca-Cola Khaya Majola Week and Boland u19 cricket teams in 2006-2007. He also represented the Boland amateur cricket team in 2007, Paarl Cricket Club as well as Maties in 2007-2008.
Botes graduated with a Bachelor of Accounting (Honours) degree from Stellenbosch University in 2011, after matriculating from Paarl Boys’ High School in 2006.
In 2012 he started his articles with the Auditor General of SA (AGSA) as a trainee auditor.
Tennyson returned to the game of cricket in 2017 when he was appointed as finance manager of Western Province Cricket Association, Western Cape Cricket (Pty) Ltd (the Cape Cobras franchise) and Western Province Professional Cricket (Pty) Ltd under the previous CEO Nabeal Dien.
Botes commented on his appointment, saying: “I look forward to the opportunity to be of service to the cricket fraternity in these unprecedented times.”
Cricket Reporter