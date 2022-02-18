Western Province hammer Knights in CSA T20 Challenge

Brief scores Knights: 126/8

Western Province: 130/4 WP won by six wickets Cape Town - The Western Province steam train continued on its victory path at the CSA T20 Challenge with a six wicket win over the Knights, in Gqeberha, on Friday.

The table-toppers stretched their unbeaten record to five matches with a second consecutive bonus point win over the Knights. Wayne Parnell's team now have 22 points - six ahead of their nearest challengers the Titans. The performance was once again underlined by the performance of their new-ball bowlers Beuran Hendricks (1/25) and Parnell (2/16). The two experienced left-arm seamers have set the tone throughout the competition and delivered yet again on Friday morning reducing the Knights to 51/4 inside 11 overs.

ALSO READ: Rocks overcome Warriors despite Tristan Stubbs fireworks They didn't just pick up crucial wickets in the Powerplay, but they crucially ensured the opposition did not build any form of momentum while the fielding restrictions were in place. This pressure was then shifted towards the middle overs where Junaid Dawood has simply been a revelation. The young leg-spinner has certainly taken his opportunity at St George's Park and delivered yet another match turning performance of 3/28 to go level with Hendricks at the summit of the tournament's wicket-takers list with 10 scalps.