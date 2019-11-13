The fact that there is so much instability within South African cricket circles is cause for grave concern. Cricket SA only conducted interviews last week for the very powerful Director of Cricket position, about six weeks before the first ball is bowled in the opening Test.
That person will have to work quickly to either appoint a new head coach/team director for the national men’s side or perhaps retain Enoch Nkwe, who was made interim Team Director in India recently.
Former national selector Hussein Manack, former Proteas captain Graeme Smith and CSA’s current Head of Pathways, Corrie van Zyl were all interviewed by a five-person panel, made up of members of Cricket SA’s Board of Directors and the organisation’s chief executive Thabang Moroe.
The country’s players are watching the process closely, all of them desperate to see some sign of direction and stability for the national team.