Win tickets to the Mzansi Super League clash at Newlands









Cape Town - Mzansi Super League champions Jozi Stars head to Newlands this week to take on the Cape Town Blitz in a re-run of last year's final, and you could be part of action.

IOL Sport is giving away 3 sets of double tickets to the match at Newlands Stadium on Thursday November 14. Enter below.

Come and see Blitz stars Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock and Dale Steyn take on Jozi's best Kagiso Rabada, Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen.





The Jozi Stars will be eager to get their campaign up and running after falling to a second consecutive defeat to the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.





Equally, the Blitz will also look to return to winning ways after being brought down to earth by their city rivals Paarl Rocks in the Western Cape derby at Eurolux Boland Park.





It will also be the first time #BlitzBrigade fans will get to see Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz in action. Riaz replaces England World Cup-winner Moeen Ali after his short two-game stint at the Blitz.





The home team also welcomes back fellow back Pakistani international Asif Ali after a successful stint last season at the Blitz.





It will also be possibly the final opportunity for the Newlands patrons to see Chris “Universe Boss” Gayle in action with the legendary West Indian set to retire soon.





Spectators can expect top-notch sporting action while enjoying a fun evening out, with entertainment and fun activities.