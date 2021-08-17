WP Cricket name Michael Canterbury as new boss

Michael Canterbury has been announced the new Western Province Cricket Association chief executive officer on Tuesday. Canterbury is a seasoned professional with a diverse skillset – a combination of engineering and finance. He is a graduate of the University of Cape Town, achieving First Class Honours in his BCom.

Canterbury takes over the role from Tennyson Botes who served as interim chief executive officer for the past 12 months. Botes reverts to his role as WPCA finance manager. Veteran administrator Nabiel Dien was the previous permanent WP chief executive officer. Canterbury's first order of duty will be to find a new coach for the WP senior team after Ashwell Prince resigned last week to take up a permanent position as the Bangladesh batting coach. Assistant coach Faiek Davids is in charge of the team on a temporary basis until a permanent appointment has been made.

“On behalf of the board of WPCA and Western Province Professional Cricket (WPPC), it gives me great pleasure to formally welcome Michael to the organisation. With his commercial acumen, coupled with a passionate belief in creating a transformative, diverse, and inclusive organisation and with the support from the respective boards and WPCA staff as the custodians of the organisation, we know that he will drive the organisaton forward to achieve the best for the business and its people and we wish him the best of luck as he begins his journey on Monday, August 23,” said WPCA President Ashraf Burns. Canterbury's career includes senior roles in the FMCG, Construction and Engineering and Financial Services industries in Cape Town and Johannesburg, with his most recent positions including asset management as well as executive positions in strategy and stakeholder relations. “I would like to thank the board of Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) for this incredible opportunity. I am excited to join an organisation with a rich history that is an integral component of the culture of our beautiful city and province,” Canterbury stated.

“As we navigate the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, there will be many challenges, but in adversity, there rests great opportunity. I am confident that with the WPCA team, we will be able to continue to make significant progress in our vision to be a truly winning and transformative organisation. “WPCA is fortunate to have its home at Six Gun Grill Newlands – a world-renowned and world-class cricket venue. The new development will no doubt further contribute to the venue’s appeal and reputation and drive fan support and enthusiasm,” he added. “Sport, in general, and cricket in particular, has an opportunity to make a significant contribution to the important task of nation building. Our stakeholders and partners will be critical to achieving these objectives, and I look forward to working with them all."