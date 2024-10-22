Youngsters and veterans combine to roar Lions into CSA T20 Challenge final

It was a case of the old and the new as the Lions became the first team to qualify for the final of the CSA T20 Challenge. The Johannesburg outfit booked their spot in the Sunday’s showpiece match of the domestic T20 competition with a resounding seven-wicket win over the Titans in Qualifier 1 at the Wanderers on Tueaday night.

After winning the toss and opting to field, the Lions’ youngsters - leg-spinner Nqaba Peter (4/15) and left-arm speedster Kwena Maphaka (3/11) - spearheaded a dominant bowling performance to restrict the Titans’ dangerous batting line-up to a modest 115 all out. Dayyaan Galiem was the only Titans batsman to offer some resistance with a 44-run knock of 39 balls. The only other batter to get more than 20 runs was the hard-hitting Donovan Ferreira (21).

Lutho Sipamla for the big wicket of Heinrich Klaasen, who could only manage 14 runs, while Proteas all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo was out for 12.

In response, the Lions' experienced batsmen made the chase look effortless. Proteas opener Reeza Hendricks led the charge with a fluent 61, while Rassie van der Dussen remained unbeaten on 40, guiding the defending champions to a comfortable win. On Wednesday, the North West Dragons will face Western Province in the Eliminator clash to determine who will join Titans in Qualifier 2 on Friday.

The format for the playoffs: Qualifier 1: The top two teams in the points table face off. The winner advances directly to the final, while the loser gets a second shot in Qualifier 2. Eliminator: Teams finishing third and fourth play this knockout game, with the winner advancing to Qualifier 2.