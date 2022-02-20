Ziyaad Abrahams helps Paarl Rocks secure CSA T20 Challenge playoff place

Cape Town - Ziyaad Abrahams made a sensational return to the Rocks line-up to propel his team to the CSA T20 Challenge playoffs. Abrahams, who had been loaned to neighbours Western Province already this season and only played one game at this T20 Challenge before Sunday's clash against the Dolphins, produced a remarkable spell off 3/22 from his four overs.

He also defended 12 runs with ease in the final over conceding just three runs and picking up the wicket of Kurwin Mungaroo to take his team over the line with eight runs to spare. It was a remarkable performance, and in fact from the entire Rocks bowling unit, particularly after their batters has posted a measly 119/9. We are into Day 1️⃣2️⃣ of the #CSAT20Challenge and there is no lack of cricketing action to feast your eyes on 🔥



Only captain Pieter Malan (33) and Clyde Fortuin (27) managed anything substantial for the Rocks with Dolphins seamer Ethan Bosch also producing a fine spell of 3/23.

The Dolphins seemed to have their chase under control when they moved to 74/4 after 13.4 overs. At that stage Imraan Khan's team required just 46 runs from 38 balls with six wickets remaining. Chaos then unfolded as they lost their way due to mixture of a couple of silly run outs and poor shot selection with the Dolphins only managing a further 37 runs for the loss of five wickets. The Rocks are now comfortably placed in third place with 17 points behind Western Province (22) and the Titans (20).