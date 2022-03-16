’Egoless’ Gary Kirsten should replace Graeme Smith as CSA’s director of cricket

Cape Town - Graeme Smith’s fate as Cricket South Africa’s director of cricket is due to be formalised next week when his arbitration hearing is finalised. Regardless of the outcome, Smith’s contract with CSA draws to a close within a fortnight.

Story continues below Advertisment

It is understood that Smith is expected to cut his losses, with CSA expected to advertise the post shortly. After the tumultuous period Smith has endured in the hot seat – having to navigate allegations of racism, nepotism and, of course, the Covid-19 pandemic with all its challenges of cancelled tours and bio-secure environments before even getting to the actual cricket side of things – who would actually want this poisoned chalice of a job? It’s an open secret that former Proteas assistant coach and ex-Highveld Lions head coach Enoch Nkwe is a prime candidate for the post, since his acrimonious exit from the national squad set-up last August.

ALSO READ: Cricket South Africa to begin formal arbitration proceedings with Graeme Smith Nkwe has since taken up a two-month consultancy role with the Central Gauteng Lions, which has him responsible for formulating a structure that refines how the province play their cricket. To me, at least, it sounds like an internship preparing Nkwe for a move just further down the street to CSA’s plush Illovo offices.

Story continues below Advertisment

Ashwell Prince’s name keeps popping up in conversations, especially now that the former Proteas batter has returned after his stint with the Bangladesh national team, while former national selector Hussein Manack was a leading contender prior to Smith’s appointment in 2019. These men would all be suitably qualified for the post, but I can’t help but feel that CSA should haul out their little black book and ring up Gary Kirsten. The former Proteas opener and coach has worked at every level of South African cricket, and is acutely aware of the unique dynamics that is part and parcel of the game in this country.

Story continues below Advertisment

Most importantly, he has attained success in the various roles he has occupied. ALSO READ: CSA brief parliament on SJN recommendations, and why Mark Boucher isn’t suspended Kirsten also boasts a wealth of global coaching experience. He is currently at the IPL, and has previously worked in Australia’s Big Bash League and England’s The Hundred.

Story continues below Advertisment

Equally, his everlasting bond with the BCCI can only be of benefit to CSA when any India tours and big-money television rights are discussed. Personally, though, I feel that Kirsten’s most prized asset is the fact that he would bring the invaluable element of human empathy to the job. The 54-year-old is arguably the most egoless World Cup winner that has ever walked the planet, driven by the sole purpose of empowering those around him.

ALSO READ: Proteas coach Mark Boucher to face the music over Paul Adams ’brown sh*t’ song Kirsten’s support staff and e-xplayers all swear by his supreme management skills. Furthermore, the manner in which Kirsten has actively changed the lives of both children and adults in Khayelitsha through his foundation, along with the realisation that only with the upgrading of facilities in underprivileged communities will genuine transformation occur, is testament to his character.