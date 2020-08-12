England call-up Robinson to replace Stokes for Pakistan test

SOUTHAMPTON - England have named uncapped seam bowler Ollie Robinson in their 14-man squad to replace all-rounder Ben Stokes for the second test against Pakistan starting on Thursday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

Stokes has been ruled out of the remaining two games of the three-match series at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton for family reasons and the ECB said he would shortly fly to New Zealand, the country of his birth.

The 29-year-old Ben Stokes has featured in all four test matches this summer, leading the team in Joe Root's absence against West Indies last month.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board, along with the Stokes family, requests that all media respects the family's privacy at this time," the board said in a statement.

Sussex paceman Ollie Robinson, 26, made his first-class debut in 2015 and has played 57 matches.