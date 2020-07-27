England name Denly in 14-man squad for Ireland ODI series

MANCHESTER – World champions England on Monday named batsman Joe Denly in their 14-man squad for the three-match one-day international series against Ireland starting on Thursday.

Kent batsman Denly was dropped for England's second test against West Indies and did not return for the ongoing third match of the series in Manchester.

All-rounder Moeen Ali returns as Eoin Morgan's vice-captain for the three games, which will take place behind closed doors in a bio-secure bubble at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

England will be without test skipper Joe Root, all-rounder Ben Stokes and batsman Jos Buttler due to their involvement in the West Indies tests.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

The England-Ireland ODI series kicks off the inaugural Super League, which will determine who qualifies for the 50-over World Cup in India in 2023, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said earlier on Monday.