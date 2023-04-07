England quick Reece Topley ruled out of IPL with shoulder injury

New Delhi - England pacer Reece Topley will miss the Indian Premier League after suffering a dislocated shoulder earlier this week, Royal Challengers Bangalore confirmed Friday. Topley landed awkwardly on his 2.01-metre (6 feet and 7 inch) frame on Monday while fielding against Mumbai Indians and left the ground.

He has reportedly flown home and a replacement for the star bowler is expected to be announced soon. "Thank you for putting your body on the line and giving your 100%. We will miss you and wish you a speedy recovery, mate," RCB tweeted on Friday.

"Fearsome with the ball and fearless on the field! We don't just call you top lad Topley for nothing.” The 29-year-old's exit is the second blow to the team in days after top order batter Rajat Patidar was ruled out with a heel injury on Tuesday.