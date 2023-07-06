England star Moeen Ali set for SA20 second season

Cape Town - The second edition of the Betway SA20 is fast approaching and all six franchises have announced their list of pre-signed players. Defending champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, have bolstered their squad with the addition of former ICC World No 1 T20 batter Dawid Malan, along with his fellow England teammate left-arm spinner Liam Dawson. They have also retained captain Aiden Markram and seam bowler Ottniel Baartman.

MI Cape Town have retained their skipper Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis and Sam Curran, but have also secured the explosive English duo of Liam Livingstone and Tom Banton. Livingstone was part of MI Cape Town’s initial squad last season, but did not feature due to picking up an injury ahead of the tournament. Last season’s semi-finalists, Joburg Super Kings, will feature their highest run-scorer and captain Faf du Plessis, with young gun Gerald Coetzee spearheading their attack. The Joburg franchise have also pre-signed two experienced all-rounders in England’s Moeen Ali and Namibia’s David Wiese, along with Afghanistan’s left-arm wrist spinner Zahir Khan. They will be joined by Sam Cook, who was The Hundred’s Player of the Final last season.

Durban’s Super Giants have held onto their dynamic opening duo of Quinton de Kock and West Indian Kyle Mayers. They will now have the support of powerful Sri Lankan top-order batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa. The bowling department has also been strengthened with the acquisition of Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen Ul Haq, while England’s Reece Topley will remain at Kingsmead along with spinner Prenelan Subrayen. The Paarl Royals have maintained their core with skipper David Miller, Corbin Bosch, England captain Jos Buttler and West Indian left-arm swing bowler Obed McCoy remaining at Boland Park. McCoy also missed the entire inaugural Betway SA20 due to injury and will be hoping to make an impact for the Royals.

Runners-up Pretoria Capitals have kept Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje, New Zealand international Jimmy Neesham and all-rounder Migael Pretorius. The pre-signings are effectively closed and finalised but teams also have until 31 July to trade South African players following the first season auction, where all South African players were on multi-year contracts. Franchise teams therefore have the option to retain or trade these players. Trading does however not apply to overseas players.

Franchises can also retain overseas players purchased at the season one auction who were on option contracts or choose not to retain the player to open up a slot for the auction, while they can also buy-out players (South African or Overseas) still under contract to open up a slot in their squad. The player would then go back into the auction. For the second season, the salary cap has been increased to R39.1m per team. Teams have until August 1 to finalise their pre-auction squads and this will then determine their remaining purse ahead of the second season auction scheduled for late September.