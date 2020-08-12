England will sweep Pakistan series despite Stokes absence - Vaughan

SOUTHAMPTON - Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan predicted the hosts will sweep the three-test series against visitors Pakistan despite the absence of talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes for the last two matches.

Stokes was part of the England team which pulled off a thrilling three-wicket victory in the series opener at Old Trafford in Manchester but is now missing for personal, family reasons.

"He plays a big, big role in that dressing room," Vaughan wrote in a blog, although he had no doubts about the depth in the England squad.

"Even though Ben Stokes is out I think England will be too strong. England will win the series against Pakistan by 3-0, that's my prediction."

We have named our squad for the second #raisethebat Test against Pakistan 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 12, 2020

The Pakistan team led by Azhar Ali dominated much of the opening test in Manchester but Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler launched a superb counter-attack to power the hosts to an unlikely victory.