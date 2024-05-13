England’s Liam Livingstone leaves IPL to get ‘knee sorted’

England batsman Liam Livingstone has left the Indian Premier League early to get his knee "sorted" ahead of the T20 World Cup in June, the Punjab Kings player said. Livingstone, 30, played just seven of 12 matches for Punjab, who have been knocked out of the play-off race for this season.

Livingstone, who has been named in England's provisional squad for the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States, missed two matches early this IPL after he went down on the field. He later did not make the playing XI but returned to the starting line-up last week. "IPL done for another year, had to get my knee sorted for the upcoming World Cup," Livingstone wrote on social media.

"Thanks once again to the Punjab Kings fans for all their love and support. Disappointing season as a team and personally, but as always I loved every minute of playing in the IPL." According to ESPNcricinfo, Livingstone's injury is not serious but requires rest before England play Pakistan in four T20 internationals this month.