PORT ELIZABETH - England captain Joe Root was back in training on Monday after being sidelined with an upset stomach ahead of the third test against South Africa at St George’s Park starting on Thursday.
The touring side have been decimated by illness during the tour, with 17 players and support staff laid low at different times.
England would have been sweating on Root, a key top-order batsman whose captaincy was praised in the 189-run victory in the second test which levelled the four-match series at 1-1.
"The first week was horrific, it’s good to see him back, he has a smile on his face and it is just about making sure he doesn’t pass it onto anyone else, which he shouldn’t now," assistant coach Paul Collingwood told the BBC.
"Just to see guys on physio beds and completely wiped out, it was like something out of M.A.S.H. Even when the guys were getting on the pitch the energy levels really did test the boys. It hit us pretty hard."