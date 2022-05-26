Former SA u-19 fast bowler Rabian Engelbrecht has died after a long illness

Cape Town — Former South African Under-19 cricketer Rabian Engelbrecht died on Wednesday after a long illness. He had suffered from a collapsed lung and tuberculosis for a period of time.

Engelbrecht, 29, was an outstanding fast bowling prospect back in 2010 when he was compared to a young Morne Morkel at the ICC Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand. Unfortunately Engelbrecht was forced to withdraw from the next ICC Under-19 World Cup in Australia in 2012 due to a back strain, which was the beginning of a long-standing battle with injuries for the former New Orleans High School pupil. Engelbrecht, though, eventually played 26 First-Class, 31 List A and 19 T20 matches after moving to the KwaZulu-Natal Dolphins in 2014 after being spotted bowling in the nets at Boland Park by former coach Lance Klusener.

Engelbrecht, though, returned to the Winelands in 2019 where he was on a semi-professional contract with Boland. He also turned out for his hometown team, Paarl CC, where he was still putting in excellent performances in 2020/21 with desires to make a return to professional cricket. The Paarl CC released a tribute to Engelbrecht on their Facebook page. "On behalf of Paarl Cricket Club, members and supporters we would like to pass our deepest condolences on the recent passing of club member, player, brother and friend Rabian Engelbrecht.

"He will always be remembered as a great human being and top club supporter and player. The Paarl Cricket Family will surely miss this humble soul... We salute you Brother of our, we salute you!!! RIP! "There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart.” “Rabian was a fine prospect in fact he was one of very small group that were selected for Two Under-19 Cricket World Cups. Unfortunately he had to withdraw from the 2012 event in Australia due to injury,” said Niels Momberg.

“Rabian was tall and Athletic and had genuine pace as a schoolboy. Rabian was easy going And a personable young man and he will be missed.” @ZaahierAdams IOL Sport