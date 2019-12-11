Graeme Smith has signed a three month contract with Cricket South Africa to be its temporary Director of Cricket. Photo: BackpagePix

Graeme Smith has signed a three month contract with Cricket South Africa to be its temporary Director of Cricket. The former Proteas captain agreed terms on Wednesday morning after a hectic few days of talks between himself and the organisation which has been engulfed in controversy over the last few months culminating the suspension of chief executive Thabang Moroe last Friday.

Smith could not commit to longer than three months as he’s already signed a deal to commentate in the Indian Premier League next year.

The agreement brings to an end - for the time-being at least - a protracted period of talks between Smith and CSA, which started at the end of August when he was ear-marked by Moroe for the position of Director of Cricket. Smith withdrew his candidacy last month - after being interviewed - citing a “long and frustrating process.” He was subsequently asked to reconsider and told Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani, that among the conditions he had for taking up the position was that Moroe be removed as CSA’s chief executive.

Moroe is currently facing a forensic audit into his management of CSA’s affairs. Jacques Faul was installed last Saturday as the organisation’s interim CEO.