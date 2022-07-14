How will fans react to Cricket South Africa sacrificing a World Cup for the domestic T20 league?

Johannesburg There was never going to be a good outcome for Cricket South Africa once it committed to another attempt at establishing a T20 League, and more specifically, when that league would be played. One way or another, something had to give and some people were going to be upset. In the wake of the decision to cancel the One-Day series against Australia next year, it is the Proteas players who are upset.

Their road to automatic World Cup qualification – already made difficult by losses in Ireland and Sri Lanka, the Covid-induced postponement of the Netherlands series and most painfully a series defeat to Bangladesh on home soil – has now been made harder by CSA’s decision to cancel the One Day series with Australia next year. Cricket SA said in its statement confirming the decision yesterday that it agreed that the 30 points that would have been up for grabs in that three-match series, would go to Australia. Effectively, South Africa would have to win seven out of eight matches to get back into a top eight position on the ICC Super League table – which will decide the automatic qualifiers for next year’s 50-over World Cup. If two matches rain out, the Proteas are stuffed.

Limited overs captain, Temba Bavuma and Mark Boucher, the Proteas head coach, were told of the decision last week, before the team departed for England. They are “bitterly disappointed,” according to Cricket SA’s CEO, Pholetsi Moseki. However, he added that they understood why the decision was taken. Ostensibly, Cricket SA sees more financial value in establishing the domestic T20 League, which in its first iteration next January, needs the Proteas players involved in order to provide it with credibility. Moseki made the point that Cricket SA’s reputation is on the line. “When you have spent half a billion rand trying to create two leagues (T20 Global League and Mzansi Super League) and both collapse, and suddenly you still have people willing to come in and invest millions and millions of dollars, which will ensure the sustainability of our whole ecosystem, it was something we needed to take seriously. It’s about sustainability and giving this league the best chance of success.”

It is a dangerous gamble, but clearly one CSA feels it has to take. Maladministration by previous management regimes has left the organisation and more broadly the sport on the financial brink. It can’t rely solely on the national men’s team – for years the primary money maker for cricket in the country – to bring in cash. And so the Proteas’s World Cup qualification chances are being sacrificed. SA sports fans have a critical role here. Cricket SA is banking on supporters engaging with this new league – whether they go to the stadiums, watch on television or interact on social media platforms. The league only works if South Africans show it support. However, how will the public feel about the Proteas’ World Cup chances being put at risk? Time will tell.

