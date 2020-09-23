Hyderabad replace injured Marsh with Holder for rest of IPL

DUBAI - Sunrisers Hyderabad's Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament with an ankle injury and will be replaced by West Indies' Jason Holder, the franchise said on Wednesday.

Marsh twisted his right ankle on his follow-through in the Sunrisers' first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday and could not finish bowling his first over as a result.

The 28-year-old was then forced to come lower down the order and struggled to put weight on his ankle, losing his wicket on the first ball before he was helped off the field.

Marsh, who was bought by Sunrisers for 20 million rupees ($272,098) will miss the annual tournament for a second time in his career having sat out the 2017 edition for the Rising Pune Supergiants with a shoulder injury.

🚨 Official Statement 🚨



Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Jason Holder will replace him for #Dream11IPL 2020 .#OrangeArmy #KeepRising — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 23, 2020

The Sunrisers next play the Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday in Abu Dhabi but, due to the Covid-19 protocols in place, Holder would need to quarantine himself for six days on arrival before he can join the squad.