JOHANNESBURG – Former SA cricket captain Graeme Smith on Monday said he has not been appointed Director of Cricket by Cricket SA. “Contrary to media reports I have not been appointed Director of Cricket by CSA,” tweeted Smith.

“As previously advised I withdrew my application for the role. I am, however, in ongoing discussions with CSA, but I still have real concerns, which I have reiterated to them.”

The Sunday Times on Sunday reported Smith’s appointment could be confirmed “in the coming weeks".

With the Mzansi Super League currently in full swing and ending on December 16, there will be just 10 days for selectors to decide on the SA team for the first Test against England.