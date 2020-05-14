I let my family down: Warne opens up on past controversies

MELBOURNE - Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne's career was similar to two sides of a coin - one where he shone the brightest on the cricket field and the other where it was filled with controversies. The second highest wicket-taker in Tests, recently, opened up regarding the dark aspect of his game and conceded he let his family down because of his actions.

From testing positive for a banned substance to war of words with former captains Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting to several alleged affairs, Warne made headlines for all the wrong reasons during the course of his illustrious career.

"I'm not proud of all of my decisions. I made some horrible mistakes and choices with things. But I was always true to myself and that's what I'm proud of today," Warne said during the show 'A Week with Warnie' on Fox Cricket.

"Some of the things were really hard to take. I let my family down, I embarrassed my children ... but that's something I have to live with.

"But for all of those bad choices I've also been very proud of all the good things I've done. I've done a lot of good things but sometimes people like to harp on about the bad things because it's a better headline," he added.