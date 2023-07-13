ICC announces equal prize money for men’s and women’s tournaments... by 2030

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday that it will distribute equal prize money to men's and women's teams from now on at its events. In a statement, the governing body said teams at events such as the T20 and one-day international World Cups will receive equal prize money for both their finishing position in the tournament and winning a match at those events.

"This is a significant moment in the history of our sport," said ICC chair Greg Barclay. "I am delighted that men's and women's cricketers competing at ICC global events will now be rewarded equally." Prize money at the last men's 50-over World Cup in 2019 totalled $10 million, nearly three times the $3.5 million on offer at the 2022 women's World Cup.