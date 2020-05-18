ICC committee recommends the prohibition of saliva to shine the ball

The ICC Cricket Committee today recommended changes to ICC regulations to mitigate the risks posed by the Covid-19 virus, and protect the safety of players and match officials.

The Committee, chaired by Anil Kumble, concluded a conference call convened to specifically address issues related to Covid-19 including maintaining the condition of the match ball and the appointment of non-neutral umpires and referees to international cricket. The recommendations of the Cricket Committee will now be presented to the ICC Chief Executives’ Committee in early June for approval.

The ICC Cricket Committee also heard from the Chair of the ICC Medical Advisory Committee Dr Peter Harcourt regarding the elevated risk of the transmission of the virus through saliva, and unanimously agreed to recommend that the use of saliva to polish the ball be prohibited.

The Committee also noted the medical advice that it is highly unlikely that the virus can be transmitted through sweat and saw no need to prohibit the use of sweat to polish the ball whilst recommending that enhanced hygiene measures are implemented on and around the playing field.

IOL Sport