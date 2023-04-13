Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat were cruising towards victory until England all-rounder Sam Curran removed Gill for 67 in the final over of the chase to raise hopes for Punjab.

Mohali — India opener Shubman Gill starred in a six-wicket win for defending Indian Premier League champions Gujarat Titans over Punjab Kings in Mohali on Thursday.

Punjab, captained by former India opener Shikhar Dhawan, could only score 153-8 after they were put in to bat by their opponents.

Curran, the most expensive player in tournament history at $2.23 million, tried to defend seven off the last off but Rahul Tewatia smacked the penultimate ball for four to win the game.

Earlier none of the Punjab batters managed to convert their slow and scratchy starts into a bigger score as they faced a very disciplined bowling performance from Gujarat.