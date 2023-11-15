India win toss and bat against New Zealand in World Cup semi amid Mumbai pitch controversy

India won the toss and chose to bat first against New Zealand In their Cricket World Cup semi-final in Mumbai on Wednesday. India did not make any changes to their team.

For New Zealand, they too did not make any changes to their side. Earlier, there was controversy due to a late pitch switch ahead of the clash. The pitch (pitch 6) in question has already staged two matches during the tournament, whereas the strip originally intended (pitch 7) for use in the semi-final remains unused.

2019 used fresh pitches The semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup in 2019 were both played on fresh pitches.