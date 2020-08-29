SportCricket
Former India cricketer Suresh Raina will miss the entire season of the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament due to personal reasons, his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) said. Picture: Vishal Bhatnagar/IANS
India's Suresh Raina to miss IPL season for personal reasons

NEW DEHLI - In a major blow to Chennai Super Kings, veteran batsman Suresh Raina will not be available for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) slated to be played in the UAE from September 19. The IPL franchise informed on Saturday morning that Raina has returned to India for "personal reasons".

"Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season," CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan was quoted as saying on the official Twitter handle on the Chennai-based franchise. "Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time."

The development comes a day after it was reported that 12 members of the CSK, including players/coaching/support staff, tested positive for Covid-19. Sources told IANS on Friday that the entire CSK team had been quarantined after the development.

"A total of 12 members have been found infected and the entire team has been told to go under quarantine. It is learnt that they got infected during a camp in Chennai," said the sources. "Other teams have also requested the BCCI to issue a statement for the safety of the cricketers in the UAE." CSK had landed in Dubai on August 21 and underwent the mandatory six-day quarantine period.

Raina recently announced his retirement from international cricket, brining an end to a career spanning 13 years in which he represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is.

The 33-year-old has so far played 193 games for CSK in which he has accumulated more than 5,000 runs at a strike rate of above 137. Besides, he has also picked 25 wickets.

